Remember the Dr. Who Almost Went to Jail for 10 Years for Exposing Child Castrations?

Houston Doctor Eithan Haim blew the whistle on a Houston hospital for unlawfully chemically and surgically castrating children as young as 11 years old. Biden’s DOJ attempted to put him in prison for ten years on four felony charges for reporting this horrendous practice.

President Trump’s DOJ dropped the charges against him.

They nearly destroyed this doctor, but he had his day in Congress during a House hearing. I’ve included a few of the posts and videos he shared.

Jamie Raskin, arch deep-state goblin, was one the first Dems to speak, then me. I knew he was crafty but also predictable. He would simply repeat false allegations from the first indictment, mention a grand jury, all to make me look guilty. I saw it coming a mile away. pic.twitter.com/rvNiQ56XTF — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) April 10, 2025

Dr. Haim had authorization to look at the records. The media has lied about that since Dr. Haim was arrested.

My opening statement was written to anticipate this. While looking directly into Raskin's beady eyes, I explained how everything he stated as fact was totally false. At this moment, on the other side of camera, his frumpy staffers went into a frenzy (seen in next post). pic.twitter.com/ga9drQelWr — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) April 10, 2025

His lawyer straightened the Democrats out on Dr. Haim following the law.

The paper shuffling and nervous sideways glances went into overdrive when Raskin tried to take on my attorney, Mark Lytle. It was like an amateur rodeo clown stepping into the ring against a Spanish fighting bull. Rodeo Clown Raskin ended up getting horned. pic.twitter.com/cWVNffiLRl — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) April 10, 2025

There is a lot more. If you click on the clips, you can hear much of what went on. He joked about some of the ridiculous comments by Democrats, but then wrote this:

Jokes aside, what the Democrats did during this testimony was manifestly evil.

They used allegations that were completely disproven in order to characterize me as a criminal and to destroy my family and everything I ever worked for.

These people hoot and holler about ” Our Norms” and “Our Democracy” but are more than willing to use the infinite power of the federal government to destroy the lives of innocent people.

The first chance these people get, they will destroy more lives. Trump and all the dissident voters must remain active in order to make sure they never return to power.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email