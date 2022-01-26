HUGE! WI Assembly Votes to Withdraw 10 Biden Electors

The Wisconsin Assembly has voted to pass a privileged resolution to withdraw the state’s 10 electors who were slated to have cast their votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. They believe the election was certified fraudulently.
It was unanimous.
The legislation will now move forward to the Wisconsin Rules Committee and to the Wisconsin Senate, bill 743.
The legislation was introduced by Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
It began as Rep. Ramthun called for a point of order yesterday, during an open session. Using Assembly Rule 43, he asked if his resolution was privileged and able to be passed on to the Rules Committee through an open session?
It was considered privileged and they voted “yes.”
Will the dominoes begin to fall?
Does Wisconsin Senate Bill 743 have to be signed by the governor to take effect? If so the leftist Democrat Tony Evers will veto it. Or, since the legislatures elect the electors maybe this bill will take effect without Evers’ signature. We’ll see.
The stench ridden noxious swamp miasma will go insane!
Look for treatments to be denied and fedgov money pulled.
No joy in Mudville for we don’t want this commie cretin Jo Jo Magoo.
Yeah it sounds good, but they have a problem……….. Chairman of WI Rules Committee Jim Steineke Says “Zero Chance I Will Pass” Representative Ramthun’s Resolution to Decertify 2020 Election Results