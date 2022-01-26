HUGE! WI Assembly Votes to Withdraw 10 Biden Electors

The Wisconsin Assembly has voted to pass a privileged resolution to withdraw the state’s 10 electors who were slated to have cast their votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. They believe the election was certified fraudulently.

It was unanimous.

The legislation will now move forward to the Wisconsin Rules Committee and to the Wisconsin Senate, bill 743.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

It began as Rep. Ramthun called for a point of order yesterday, during an open session. Using Assembly Rule 43, he asked if his resolution was privileged and able to be passed on to the Rules Committee through an open session?

It was considered privileged and they voted “yes.”

Will the dominoes begin to fall?

Related