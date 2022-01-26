Imagine Being the President Who Sends Out This Tweet as War Looms

Biden appears willing to go to war over Ukraine’s borders as he destroys ours. Okay then.
He’s under the delusion NATO is running the show but NATO is in serious danger of imploding. Germany, now wholly dependent on Russia for its energy, wants no part of the showdown. Other European countries are meeting without inviting Joe.
Joe does NOT have the full backing of NATO.
Biden didn’t have much to do yesterday, as usual. He visited a couple of shops.
As Joe Biden looks to start a war with Russia, he tweets about ice cream in the middle of winter. That’s cute. He also found minority ice cream workers because pandering is his middle name.
If it’s above freezing, then it’s ice cream weather. pic.twitter.com/o8TOL05h3X
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2022
He also visited a store he gave our tax money to under the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan that we passed last year provided much-needed relief to small businesses and helped new business applications grow by 30%. I stopped by Honey Made today, a local D.C. shop that opened their doors last year, to hear their story and buy a few gifts. pic.twitter.com/s5sRovyywW
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 26, 2022
Hunter’s cookie jar is extremely important to the CPUSA.
Only CPUSA true believer Jonestown Kool-Aid drooling dullards think Russia does anything other than laugh at any imperial edict from the swamp of misery.
This just in from Russia-Get some Baizuo, get some, go again.
When does the war start for the imaginary border problem? This imminent war has been about to start for a month. If it does not happen this month, shall we reset to next month?
Two of the Ukrainian republics in the east never supported the US/UK coup in 2014. They have no intention of supporting US aggression. Russia wants no militarization of Ukraine, that is their demand, which the US does not respond to, as the US militarizes the area.