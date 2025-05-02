Huge Yeses! CCP’s Motioning, Big, Beautiful Bill’s Coming, Elon Musk’s Staying!

Huge Yes Is Trending on X and Here’s Why!

China is in free fall and might negotiate. Sec. Bessent said that their factories are closing down as we speak. They need to de-escalate these tariffs. Bloomberg reports that they have quietly exempted $40 billion in US products from their trade war tariffs as they try to mitigate damage to their own economy.

They might also come to the negotiating table.

Bloomberg:

China has quietly started to exempt some US goods from tariffs that likely cover around $40 billion worth of imports, in what looks like an effort to soften the blow of the trade war on its own economy.

A list of exempted US products covering 131 items like pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals has been circulating among traders and businesses over the past week. Some of these products were previously reported by Bloomberg News.

It is about 24% of Chinese imports from the US in 2024. It echoes Trump’s tariff relief. They’re giving a little while trying to keep their pride intact and save some of their factories.

They might negotiate:

There are tentative signs the US-China trade standoff could be shifting. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Friday it’s assessing the possibility of trade talks with the US, giving a lift to equity markets.

“The US has recently sent messages to China through relevant parties, hoping to start talks with China,” the ministry said in a statement released during a mainland holiday. “China is currently evaluating this.”

Watch:

This Democrat host tried to laud Chinese workers over American workers by saying they are outcompeting us because of their work ethic and intelligence. That’s what Democrats and their media think of us.

Listen to Natalie Winters’ response:

The Bill Is Coming! The Bill Is Coming!

The big, beautiful bill is coming: no taxes on Social Security, overtime, and tips. The average family will have $5,000 more in their paychecks. It includes regulation cuts, military supremacy, and $1 trillion in wasteful spending will end. We will have the greatest economy in the history of the world.

I’m in!

Watch:

Elon Musk Isn’t Leaving!

JD Vance will not disappear. He just won’t be in D.C. every day. DOGE saved a small fortune, and we will start seeing the savings next year. [Hopefully, Congress won’t spend it faster than they can save it.]

Psaki’s a Nut!

Jen Psaki is a conspiracy theorist. She sees plots in her coffee in the morning when she gets up. Psaki thinks Trump is going to put our personal data on the cloud so he can sell it to China. Huh?

She’s lost her mind.


