Germany’s Domestic Spies Classify AfD as Extremists Threatening Democracy

To prevent AfD from running candidates for office, German intelligence classified the party as an extremist organization threatening democracy.

They see it as a political justification for initiating ban proceedings against the party.

They didn’t even wait until the CDU and the SPD form a new government and appointed a new Interior Minister.

They are in a hurry to demonize these party members.

They will use this to surveil them and gather intelligence they can manipulate.

Eugyppius says the major political crime of the AfD and its members is alleged to be their “prevailing understanding of the German people” as a group “defined by ethnic descent” – an understanding they say is “incompatible with the free democratic basic order.”

The AfD appears only to be conservative, not extremist, and they have a good chance of beating the fascist ‘liberals’ in the next election. The Germans are pulling the same stunt the Europeans pulled in Romania and France.

In other words, they have to keep the Islamists and not stop the flow of migration of people with unlike values.

The AfD] aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society, subject them to unconstitutional unequal treatment and thus assign them a legally inferior status. Specifically, the AfD does not consider German citizens with a migration background from Muslim countries to be equal members of the German people as defined by the party on ethnic grounds

Will they start arresting the AfD leaders too?

The German intelligence service has designated AfD as an extremist organization.

Why are we doing anything with this neo-statist Europe? We should align with Eastern Europe and Italy and tell the rest to shove off unless they stop suffocating their own people.

Recent polls show AfD as the single most popular party in Germany. As John Hart Ely used to say, this looks very much like an attempt by AfD’s partisan rivals to close off “the channels of political change.” https://t.co/4NceO6hsFR pic.twitter.com/BPnfEV0nvX — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) May 2, 2025

