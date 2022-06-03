Huh? LOL! Deese Spins on Baby Formula the Camera Crashes

We thought you might enjoy this little break from intense news. As White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese was trying the explain the inexplicable with meaningless high-sounding blather, the camera began to shake, shake, and then…Kaboom!

It was so convenient. Deese wasn’t even coming close to answering the question. If he was indoors lying like that, the roof might have come down. He’s lucky.

Actually, the White House probably has incompetent staffers working the cameras. They were probably selected based on how they look.

Watch:

White House Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, was in the middle of an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper outside of the White House when the camera fell down. pic.twitter.com/S2sJMZvdUc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 1, 2022

Jake Tapper was pressuring Deese for a substantive answer for a change as to why senile Joe didn’t know about the baby formula shortage until April – allegedly.

I guess I still just don’t fully understand why you didn’t tell the president until April if the problem was reported to the FDA last fall, the FDA didn’t check it out until I think December, and then they shut down the factory in February.

“The president, the only one who can invoke the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce this incredibly direly needed infant formula, he’s not told until April. Karine Jean-Pierre, your press secretary, said this has been a whole of government approach. That doesn’t include the president?”

Tapper also asked:

“I don’t need the [Food and Drug Administration] FDA to investigate itself to come to the judgment that they did not act quickly enough. And on behalf of all the frustrated moms and dads and guardians out there, I hope you don’t either.”

I guess Jake will never understand either.

CNN is trying to sound a little more like a news network lately.

Related