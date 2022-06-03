Good News! Kamala Says the Economy Is Great!

The economy is going great if you listen to Kamala Harris, border czarina. She bragged about jobs added in a recent tweet. However, for 2021, the jobs added were just jobs replacing those lost under COVID. This year, the job numbers were strong but disappointing last month.

However, she is still lying. The US lost ten million jobs during the pandemic and we have replaced eight million. There is nothing great here. It is an abysmal recovery thanks to Democrat policies such as paying people to stay home.

Let’s not forget that we have record shortages, rampant inflation, and a looming war that Ukraine is losing. Even our stock market lost under Biden.

We are sending drones and missiles to Ukraine. Russia warned they better not hit their motherland. This is deeply. concerning and the media ignores it.

Jamie Dimon is predicting recession that will hit like a “hurricane” and he wants us to “brace” ourselves.

We are most definitely headed for a recession – a bad one. The administration is doing everything wrong and they don’t have a reverse gear.

How can she say something like this? It makes the administration look ridiculous.

Since January of last year, the economy has added more than 8 million jobs. Businesses have reopened their doors. Schools are back in person. And, while there is more work to be done, we have made real progress in getting our economy back on track. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2022

