Huh? Young black man sets random bus rider’s hair on fire



















On May 2, 2021, at approximately 2:25 PM, San Francisco Police officers responded to an incident onboard a Muni bus.

The bus operator told officers that a passenger’s hair had been set on fire by an unidentified suspect. The suspect and two acquaintances (persons of interest) exited the bus and were last seen fleeing eastbound on McAllister Street. Other passengers assisted the victim who then left the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was described as female of Filipino or Latin descent, between 50 and 60 years of age with dark hair and eyeglasses.

The suspect was described as a black male in his teens, last seen wearing a red, long sleeve top with colored logo on the front, matching red pants, and a black backpack.

He apparently did it for no reason whatsoever.

The Police want the victim to come forward.

