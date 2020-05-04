Hundreds of boats gathered for Trump

Hundreds of boats traveled from Jupiter Inlet to Mar-a-Lago to show their support for the President.

A chopper video showed hundreds of boats of all sizes waving “Trump 2020” and American flags as they floated in unison supporting the president.

The parade was to show “overwhelming support for our PRESIDENT TRUMP.” Thousands of people were interested in the event on social media, and over 870 said they were attending.

The President responded, saying to the boaters that he “will never let you down.”

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020