Hundreds of Pennsylvania ballots rejected over doubling

As reported by ProPublica on Friday about 372,000 ballot applications were denied in Pennsylvania, mainly because many of them, about 90 percent (334,000 ballots) were duplicates. Overall, according to the publication, one out of every five requests for mail-in ballots were refused. The state predicts that a record number of ballots would be submitted by mail.

We’ve only just begun!

The absentee ballot system is not a mail-in ballot system. Thinking this could work smoothly is insane. There will be mistakes and cheating like nothing you have seen before. I have worked the polls and I know of what I speak.

Here is more from Pro Publica:

Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the presidential election, has rejected 372,000 requests for mail-in ballots, straining election offices and bewildering voters.

More than 90% of those applications, or about 336,000, were denied as duplicates, primarily because people who had requested mail-in ballots for the state’s June 2 primary did not realize that they had checked a box to be sent ballots for the general election, too. Voters have also been baffled by unclear or inaccurate information on the state’s ballot-tracking website, and by a wave of mail ballot applications from political parties and get-out-the-vote groups. County offices across the state have been forced to hire temporary staff and work seven days a week to cope with the confusion.