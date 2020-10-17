FBI director to look for Russian disinformation in Hunter’s laptop

The FBI hid exculpatory information that should have been revealed during the impeachment. FBI Director Wray is currently withholding key information demanded by Congress. Instead of investigating Hunter Biden, Wray is looking into the emails to see if they came from Russia.

What about Chinese Communist influence? Hunter and his father appear to be in bed with the Chinese communists if the emails on Hunter’s laptop are believed.

Wray is carrying over the Russia hoax.

THE STORY

The Hunter Biden laptop was left with a computer store owner but never retrieved by the owner, allegedly Hunter. The owner saw questionable material on it and contacted the FBI, who seized it and appeared to have done nothing with it.

Fox News has authenticated the laptop as belonging to Hunter. They have confirmation of the email string published by the NY Post, which implicates Joe in his son’s deals with China. They also have a source cc’d on the emails, which confirmed the emails.

Recently, we discovered that the FBI knew the Russia-Trump dossier was a fraud before they sought a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. We also received further confirmation that Hillary Clinton’s campaign cooked up the entire Russia Trump hoax. The entire hoax was Hillary’s idea, according to newly-released documents.

The director’s move comes as Senator Ron Johnson demands to know why the FBI did nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop they seized in 2019.

Government Affairs Committee Chairman Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Saturday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Wray has until October 22 to answer questions about FBI technical analysis, and “the committee must know whether the FBI has assessed the validity of materials the whistleblower has provided and what, if any, actions FBI has taken since obtaining this information.”

They won’t get an answer. Wray will ride out the clock, hoping Biden wins. Wray won’t even confirm that they have the laptop, yet they are the ones who picked it up. FBI Agent Wilson left the subpoena for it.

Fox is saying the FBI is investigating the Hunter Biden emails! I cheered. Then they said they are investigating WHETHER THEY CAME FROM RUSSIA! Disband the FBI. This is ABHORRENT. 😡 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) October 17, 2020

THE REPORT

Yahoo.com reported that the FBI is reportedly investigating whether emails published Wednesday by the New York Post connected with widely discredited corruption allegations about Hunter Biden are part of a possible Russian effort to spread disinformation ahead of the presidential election.

NBC News first reported the investigation, followed by the Associated Press and CNN, which cite administration and congressional sources.

Yahoo then goes on to portray the story as full of holes. They didn’t present evidence other than the store owner who took possession of the computers gave conflicting reports — allegedly — if you believe The Daily Beast.

BREAKING: FBI Director Wray continued to put under investigation and surveillance a fifth Trump campaign adviser — even after Mueller closed case on him, finding nothing wrong — and did not close case until recently. Wray has been actively withholding #Spygate docs & witnesses — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 17, 2020

Facebook and Twitter are still censoring the story.

While Facebook says the New York Post story must be kept out of sight until verified, the standard for the Steele dossier was opposite. In that case, we were told “raw intelligence” should be published so that “Americans can make up their own minds." https://t.co/WwlSSjaeN1 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 17, 2020