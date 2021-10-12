Hundreds of Thousands of US Troops Are NOT Vaccinated

















Hundreds of thousands of US troops have reportedly not taken the mandated COV-19 vaccine and face disciplinary action and discharge.

According to data reviewed by the Washington Post, the military COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased since President Joe Biden and Pentagon leaders mandated it, but hundreds of thousands of troops still haven’t complied with the order. At least not fully and time is running out.

Of the Navy’s active-duty troops, 90 percent are fully vaccinated, while just over 70 percent of the Marine Corps is. Both branches must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28. Around 60,000 Air force personnel have just three weeks to take the COVID-19 shot.

Officials told the Post that it’s likely attributable to the staggered deadlines, adding that they anticipate a jump in fully vaccinated personnel as the deadlines approach.

We’ll see. They will probably cave like everyone else, but let’s hope not.

Related















