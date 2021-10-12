Pelosi Plans to Keep the ‘Spy on All Bank Accounts’ Clause in the $3.5T bill

Democrats, now the party of the hardcore Left, have a clause in the $3.5 trillion bill that will allow the government to look at any account making transactions — like paying rent — of $600 or more. That takes in almost every American. Politicians will be able to spy on everyone’s account.
They will know everything about you. At the same time, they plan to hire up to 95,000 new IRS employees to look for people not paying their fair share.
We have already seen what these people do with power and how they use it against people who don’t agree with them. What do you think they will do with this kind of power? Will they cancel gun manufacturers? Abuse conservatives and when they run out of them, abuse their own?
I watched a recent Bill O’Reilly podcast in which he said it will never remain in the bill. He’s naive if he believes that. It’s an important power grab for them.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been acting like a dicatator, was asked about it and she sounded pretty definite about it remaining in the bill. She said the number is open to negotiations but not the clause.
Keep in mind that Democrats want an actual Soviet communist to head the currency office. The nominee, Saule Omarova, has called for seizing banks and putting them all under one bank — the Federal Reserve. The Reserve is controlled by Democrats and their corrupt allies. Watch:
Biden plan would give IRS power to track bank accounts with $600 or more.
Reporter says Americans are worried & asks Pelosi if measure will stay in the reconciliation bill.
PELOSI: “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.”pic.twitter.com/hZMGhPR6ou
At a NATO event this week, Speaker Pelosi said she thinks a lot about what she would do if she ruled the world. We don’t doubt it. She thinks she does now.
THESE TROOPS WON’T DIE ……….. HIP HIP HURRAH ..THANK YOU GOD
ARE YOU CONNECTED WITH GOOGLE IN ANY WAY ????????????????????
PELOSI HAS THE MOST MONEY IN CONGRESS AND IS A COMMUNIST
Uncanny-just read about a group investigating her $315 million dollars in assets, and that is what they were able to ferret out.
Co-Preezy Pelosi is all about the more for me less for you plan of the down with the working man CPUSA frauds.
Dayam what hideous demons are running this country in the ground.
Many free countries have lost their liberty; and ours may lose hers; but if she shall, be it may proudest plume, not that I was the last to desert, but that I never deserted her.
I know that the great volcano at Washington, aroused and directed by the evil spirit that reigns there, is belching forth the lava of political corruption, in a current broad and deep, which is sweeping with frightful velocity over the whole length and breadth of the land, bidding fair to leave unscathed no green spot or living thing, while on its bosom are riding like demons on the waves of Hell, the imps of that evil spirit, and fiendishly taunting all those who dare resist its destroying course, with the hopelessness of their effort; and knowing this, I cannot deny that all may be swept away.
Broken by it, I, too, may be; bow to it I never will. The probability that we may fall in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just; it shall not deter me. If ever I feel the soul within me elevate and expand to those dimensions not wholly unworthy of its Almighty Architect, it is when I contemplate the cause of my country, deserted by all the world beside, and I standing up boldly and alone and hurling defiance at her victorious oppressors. Here, without contemplating consequences, before High Heaven, and in the face of the world, I swear eternal fidelity to the just cause, as I deem it, of the land of my life, my liberty and my love. And who, that thinks with me, will not fearlessly adopt the oath that I take. Let none falter, who thinks he is right, and we may succeed. But, if after all, we shall fail, be it so.
We still shall have the proud consolation of saying to our consciences, and to the departed shade of our country’s freedom, that the cause approved of our judgment, and adored of our hearts, in disaster, in chains, in torture, in death, we NEVER faltered in defending.
Abraham Lincoln, 1839.
