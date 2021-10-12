Pelosi Plans to Keep the ‘Spy on All Bank Accounts’ Clause in the $3.5T bill

















Democrats, now the party of the hardcore Left, have a clause in the $3.5 trillion bill that will allow the government to look at any account making transactions — like paying rent — of $600 or more. That takes in almost every American. Politicians will be able to spy on everyone’s account.

They will know everything about you. At the same time, they plan to hire up to 95,000 new IRS employees to look for people not paying their fair share.

We have already seen what these people do with power and how they use it against people who don’t agree with them. What do you think they will do with this kind of power? Will they cancel gun manufacturers? Abuse conservatives and when they run out of them, abuse their own?

I watched a recent Bill O’Reilly podcast in which he said it will never remain in the bill. He’s naive if he believes that. It’s an important power grab for them.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been acting like a dicatator, was asked about it and she sounded pretty definite about it remaining in the bill. She said the number is open to negotiations but not the clause.

Keep in mind that Democrats want an actual Soviet communist to head the currency office. The nominee, Saule Omarova, has called for seizing banks and putting them all under one bank — the Federal Reserve. The Reserve is controlled by Democrats and their corrupt allies. Watch:

Biden plan would give IRS power to track bank accounts with $600 or more. Reporter says Americans are worried & asks Pelosi if measure will stay in the reconciliation bill. PELOSI: “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.”pic.twitter.com/hZMGhPR6ou — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2021

At a NATO event this week, Speaker Pelosi said she thinks a lot about what she would do if she ruled the world. We don’t doubt it. She thinks she does now.

Related















