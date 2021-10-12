SouthwestAir to Ignore Gov Abbott, Will Do Biden’s Bidding

















Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced it will comply with Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate over Governor Greg Abbott’s ban. One must remember that they did take a lot of COV relief money from the government.

“According to the president’s executive order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president’s order to remain compliant as a federal contractor,” the Dallas-based airliner said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Monday banned vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas.

“The Covid vaccine should always remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott issued his ban right after gubernatorial candidate Allen West said, “I Will Vehemently Crush Anyone Forcing Vaccine Mandates.”

We don’t know if it’s connected but thought it worth mentioning.

I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas. I also added the issue to the Special Session agenda. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus, but should always remain voluntary & never forced. pic.twitter.com/8hHHLyebCk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 11, 2021

FEDERAL OVERREACH

“In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” Abbott said in an executive order.

Nearly 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled over the weekend and the cancelations continued into Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest claimed the flights were canceled due to bad weather in Florida and air traffic control issues although their competitors in the region have not experienced quite such a magnitude of problems.

NO EVIDENCE THE CANCELATIONS ARE TIED TO THE ANTI-COV VACCINE HOLDOUTS

The FAA insists there’s no evidence from Southwest Airlines, its pilots union or federal regulators that the mass cancellations that rocked its passengers over the past four days were related to the company’s recently announced vaccine mandate.

“To be clear: None of the information from Southwest, its pilots union, or the FAA indicates that this weekend’s cancellations were related to vaccine mandates,” the agency tweeted Monday evening.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly echoed the FAA on Tuesday morning.

“There’s just no evidence of that,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Our people are working very hard. I’m very proud of them, especially when we get into a difficult situation like this.”

“I want to apologize to all of our customers. This is not what we want but unfortunately it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track,” he added.

Airlines, reported “system issues” affecting operations on Tuesday, causing major flight delays and cancelations.

Everyone must obey.

