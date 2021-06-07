Hunter and ex-FBI Director, a Biden friend, colluded in an influence campaign



















A Romanian real estate tycoon hired Hunter Biden to overturn his bribery conviction through a massive propaganda campaign. Help would come from VP Joe Biden’s government connections and former FBI director Louis Freeh, a close personal family friend of the Bidens, the Daily Mail reported.

Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu was convicted in his home country in 2016 of bribery. He had bribed a university official to buy a 550-acre plot of government-owned land for an absurdly low price.

Popoviciu hired Hunter Biden that year as part of an influence campaign to persuade anti-corruption prosecutors to cut a deal or drop the case.

Hunter brought in political heavyweight Louis Freeh, the former director of the FBI, to use his US law enforcement contacts for Popoviciu’s advantage.

Hunter’s involvement included meeting with U.S. officials and plotting a media blitz in favor of the foreign tycoon, all while his father was Vice President.

Despite the planned influence and media campaign, Hunter and his colleagues’ attempts failed and Popoviciu was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2016.

Related

















