Hunter Biden’s under investigation for tax issues

Fake President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The Associated Press reports Delaware’s top prosecutor is investigating.

Fake President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by fake President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Does anyone think it ironic that President Trump is demonized but our new ’potential’ president is senile and his son is under investigation for tax evasion? And the fake VP elect is a communist.

We just had a bizarre, wildly improbable election but aren’t allowed to state the obvious.

We truly are a Banana Republic.

Thank a Democrat or a RINO.

Are you freakin’ kidding me?