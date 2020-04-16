Hunter Biden is still listed as a board member of the Chinese equity firm

Joe Biden praised his son Hunter Biden for resigning from the board of a Chinese private equity firm.

But, unsurprisingly, six months later, he’s still listed as a member of the Board.

Why would he quit now? He can cash in if Daddy wins the presidency.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in early November that his client had resigned from BHR’s board, but he did not provide any evidence of his departure from the Chinese private equity firm at the time.

Chinese business records the DCNF accessed Tuesday still name Hunter Biden as a director of BHR. He also retains a 10% equity stake in BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC, business records for the Chinese private equity firm show.

Hunter Biden has served as an unpaid member of BHR’s board since its founding in 2013, and in October 2017 he obtained his equity stake in the firm with a $420,000 investment, according to Mesires.



Hunter Biden had arranged for then-Vice President Joe Biden to shake hands with the CEO of BHR in December 2013, a meeting that caused some White House advisors to worry whether the younger Biden was exposing his father to criticism, The New Yorker reported.

Hunter could win big in November. He won’t resign.