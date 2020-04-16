No sporting events, no concerts, no parties until 2021???

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said today on CNN he likely will not allow any concerts or sporting events, anything where thousands of people gather, until 2021, Deadline reported.

Angelenos may not have NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL, etc. until next year. He doesn’t see it possible until then.

Angelinos need to protest. They shouldn’t be treated like this.

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon,” said Garcetti. “We’ve got many, many miles to walk before we’re going to be back in those environments.”

California has fewer cases and deaths than a bad flu season.

Garcetti also confirmed a report that quoted a fire department email sent after one of the mayor’s multi-department briefings that stated: “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.” That would take the ban well into 2021.

The concert industry and musicians would, of course, be hit hard. Sports teams likewise. Even Oscar season, with its many premieres and parties, could be transformed by such a ban.

They are talking about religious services you know.

Possibly the single biggest blow could be land on the shoulders of Rams owner Stan Kroenke. His new stadium complex was set to open in Inglewood in July.

Kroenke has reportedly spent at least $1.6 billion of his own fortune on the $5 billion project.

Governor Newsom thinks he won’t re-open the state for six months.

New Jersey Governor Chris Murphy won’t re-open, including religious services until there are no new infections.

New York and New Orleans have indicated they may also ban large events into next year.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said today, “We have one shot at this,” before stressing that packing people into Yankee Stadium only to see a resurgence would be “the worst of all worlds.”

Andrew Cuomo wants New Yorkers to walk around with masks or keep 6 feet away from others until there is a vaccine, which could be never. We still don’t have a SARS or AIDS vaccine.

Governor Newsom is talking about staying shut down until there is a vaccine.

These people are nuts. They will do tremendous harm to our country.

If we don’t take action quickly, there won’t be an economy to re-open.