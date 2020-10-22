Hunter revelations take a bad turn

There have been numerous reports that Hunter Biden’s laptop includes images of Hunter in compromising situations. Underage girls are involved. We have posted one video but hesitated to run with it further. However, Newsmax did run with it when they interviewed Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani stated that he met with the Delaware police after he found disturbing materials on the laptop that Hunter left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Giuliani said, “There’s a sexual depravity to this that’s disgusting” in reference to what were allegedly sexual texts and pictures featuring Hunter Biden and a 14-year-old girl.

Other than Joe knowing about it, this really doesn’t affect Joe. Hunter will never be President as the Newsmax host noted.

JOE KNEW

According to Giuliani, Hunter Biden told his father about the relationship with the 14-year-old girl. Giuliani provided a text image to Newsmax TV that read, “She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time naked smoking crack…”

When she was pressed she said that [redacted] never said anything like that, but the bottom line is it created “a very unsafe environment for the kids.”

“If it stopped there, I would let it go.”

Giuliani noted other pictures of underage girls on the laptop. He had no choice other than to turn over the laptop to the police. He turned it over with Bernie Kerik.

“We’re very uncomfortable with this. We’re very uncomfortable with the fact that these underage girls were not protected. If you were to look at the photographs on this hard drive and didn’t report it to the police — well, if you were a law enforcement officer, you’d be guilty of a felony. If you were just a normal citizen, you’d be a horrible human being. There are numerous pictures here of girls that are being, I mean, they shouldn’t be there that I can tell you. If the Delaware State Police don’t do anything about this, it would be really a tragic thing.”

The FBI agent who took the laptop, agent Wilson, has allegedly spent the past five years investigating child pornography.

Why hasn’t the FBI taken action? They have had the computer for nearly a year.

NO ONE DID ANYTHING

Giuliani wondered why Joe did nothing since he knew about it.

“This was sent to the vice president. What did he do about it?”

The only answer I come up with is they wanted to protect Hunter, possibly for political reasons, if this is all true, of course. We haven’t seen the computer.

One also has to wonder why Hunter never picked the laptop up or why he would even leave something like this at the repair shop in town.

This is all very strange. There is a lot we don’t know.

Watch: