Rudy possibly filmed in a compromising position so let’s ignore all the corruption

The Daily Mail, Newsweek, the Guardian, Yahoo, NBC, and others, published a story today about Borat allegedly tricking Rudy Giuliani into a compromising position with a young woman.

The young woman assumed the identity of a conservative reporter interviewing Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room. Allegedly, Borat, ran in with his cameramen, yelling, ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.’ Cohen screams and waves Giuliani off his ‘daughter,’ played by actress Maria Bakalova.

This happened in July and Rudy immediately reported it to the police. He said that he realized it was a setup and was merely taking off his mic. Mr. Giuliani said Borat edited the scene.

In the stills, the former mayor’s left hand looks morphed, but why is he reclining? I think this scene is fabricated. Anyway, I don’t care what he does in his personal life.

Meanwhile, the media is just accepting crazy Borat’s word for it. It could be manipulated. Mr. Giuliani says it is.

It is dirty pool on Borat’s part.

Don’t you find the timing absolutely unbelievable?

According to Yahoo:

Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras.

After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” [The actress is actually 24]

This may be true or fraudulent but, obviously, the movie is meant to damage Rudy and the President.

This is what the media cares about while ignoring the corruption possibly exposed in Hunter Biden’s emails and the emails of one of Hunter’s imprisoned associates, Bevan Cooney.

If these emails are accurate, Joe Biden and his family are a crime family, but let’s talk about a possible salacious moment.

RUDY SAYS HE WAS NEVER INAPPROPRIATE

Rudy said he was tucking in his shirt and was never inappropriate. Meanwhile, Rudy is preparing another big drop of corrupt emails.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020