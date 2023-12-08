Hunter Says None of This Is About Him -They Want to Kill Him

When you listen to this interview at The Recount, tell me if you think Hunter is delusional and conspiratorial, a liar, trying out a new soundbite, what?

“Recognizing your resentments and trying to let them go, that’s the way that I do it. The way that I do it is, number one, I recognize that none of this is necessarily about me,” Hunter says in the tape below. “They are trying to in their most illegitimate way, but rational way, they’re trying to destroy a presidency.

“And so it’s not about me. In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is, they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way.”

He continued. “So, I realized that it’s not about me, and then the second thing that I realize, is that these people are just sad, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they’ve decided that they are going to turn into that evil. That they decide that they’re gonna inflict them on the rest of the world.”

WOW!

He’s the victim, and it’s not about him.

There was zero pushback from the interviewer.

