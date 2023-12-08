Here’s Trump’s 10-Point Plan to “Shatter the Deep State”

Donald Trump has a ten-point plan “to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all.” He said he’d “shatter the deep state.” I think you’ll like it, even if it seems impossible.

You can read the transcript or watch the video.

‘First, I will immediately reissue my 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats, and I will wield that power very aggressively.

“Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies, which they’re doing now at a level that nobody can believe even possible.

“Third, we will totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they are lied to in warrant applications. So many judges have seen so many applications that they know were wrong or at least they must have known. They do nothing about it.

“Fourth, to expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart, we will establish a truth and reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on deep state spying, censorship, and corruption, and there are plenty of them.

“Fifth, we will launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives to subvert our government and our democracy. When possible, we will press criminal charges.

“Sixth, we will make every inspector general’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.

“Seventh, I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign.

“Eight, we will continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington swamp just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado. As many as 100,000 government positions could be moved out, and I mean immediately of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America, and they really do love America.

“Ninth, I will work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate. So they deal with these companies, and they regulate these companies, and then they want to take jobs from these companies. It doesn’t work that way. Such, a public display cannot go on, and it’s taking place all the time, like with big pharma.

“Finally [Tenth], I will push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress. This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people.”

