Hunter teamed up with Chinese Communist military supplier to buy MI company

DID JOE KNOW?

Trade adviser, Peter Navarro joined Fox host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. At the end of the interview, he hit on one question he wants moderators to ask Joe Biden. Did Joe know his son Hunter was going to use his fund to team up with a supplier of military parts to the Chinese Communists?

Biden teamed with a Chinese Communist Party military supplier to buy out a Michigan auto parts maker.

Biden’s investment fund BHR co-purchased Henniges Automotive with Chinese military contractor AVIC. It has been identified as a front for China’s military. This was sanctioned before the Obama administration approved the Biden-connected sale.

Joe claimed in the Spring it’s time to get tough with China. But did he know an investment fund named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), partly owned and directed by Biden’s son, Hunter, and Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, had just a few years earlier played a vital role in facilitating the sale of the Michigan-based auto parts maker Henniges Automotive to one of China’s main military aircraft makers, Aviation Industry Corporation of China or AVIC?

Navarro called it “treason.”

Watch [that segment comes in at about 5:00]: