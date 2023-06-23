Hunter Took Hooker Expenses Off His Taxes

Hunter Biden deducted tens of thousands of dollars in payments to trafficked prostitutes and a sex club from his taxes. In 2018 alone, he shorted the government by $106,000. It got worse from there.

If you read the shocking transcript or watched the presentation by the House Ways and Means Select Subcommittee, you know there are two whistleblowers. They have come forward to describe Hunter Biden’s tax felonies, and Joe Biden’s involvement.

The whistleblower, an anonymous IRS criminal investigator, a gay Democrat, worked on the Biden tax probe for five years. He told members of the House Ways and Means Committee in a June 1 interview that Biden deducted those expenses from his 2018 taxes. That is one of the year’s covered by the Biden plea deal.

They are unlawful tax deductions and against federal sex trafficking laws when prostitutes cross state lines. Records show he flew them across state lines, all expenses paid.

Biden underreported his total income in 2018 by $267,000, resulting in an underpayment of $106,000 in taxes. That is just one of his fraudulent claims.

He deducted payments to employees who didn’t exist and a so-called “West Coast assistant” – a prostitute.

There were wire payments to a prostitute in coded language, and a “golf club member deposit” which was a sex club membership.

Gary Shapley, an IRS veteran is another whistleblower. They both somehow stumbled on this.

Joe Biden wants us to pay our fair share, but not his son or him.

MORE WHISTLEBLOWER INFORMATION

Worth Watching, Especially for the Letter to the CCP Official at the End:



Imagine being @JoeBiden. Your son makes millions of dollars from foreign entities but does not pay taxes because that would mean disclosing that he is engaged in foreign lobbying. With the millions of dollars and no serious job, he becomes a drug addict and illegally obtains a… pic.twitter.com/QdJWRDoFUS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 23, 2023

#BidenCrimeFamilly corruption The DOJ allegedly tipped off Hunter Biden before a search was conducted on his storage unit & stopped an investigation into “WhatsApp msg in which Hunter Biden demands payment from Chinese, says his father is in the room.”pic.twitter.com/AgeJQnbeh7 — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) June 22, 2023

Related