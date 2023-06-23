O’Keefe Confronts BlackRock Recruiter

Recently James O’Keefe sent an undercover reporter to interview a BlackRock recruiter, Serge Varlay. In the exposé, Varlay explains how BlackRock “runs the world” and “decides peoples’ fate.”

BlackRock is one of the world’s leading asset and investment managers, which owns significant shares of companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch, META, Target, Procter and Gamble, Comcast, CNN, Fox, and, yes, Pfizer, just to name a few.

Varlay described BlackRock as buying senators and relishing war because it’s “f*ing good for business.

In the first clip, James O’Keefe confronts him with his comments, which he denies. When O’Keefe shows Varlay clips of himself making the comments, he still denies it. He described himself as a low-level employee.

Breaking: I confront @BlackRock recruiter. He denies his own words, then hides inside NYPD station in the Bronx #ExposeBlackrock pic.twitter.com/9Q2UNrZNYG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 23, 2023

This is the interview.

“You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people; I work for a company called BlackRock…It’s not who is the president, it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators. These guys are fuckin cheap. Got ten grand, you can buy a senator. I’ll give you 500k right now. It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket,” Varlay said.

“I give an example. Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos. The price of grain is gonna go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, global wheat market. Price of bread, you know, literally everything else goes up and down. This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profits. War is f****ing good for business.”

“It’s exciting when s**t goes wrong, right? Black Rock manages $20 trillion. It’s incomprehensible numbers.”

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator” “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed pic.twitter.com/DZIy1DuZKF — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023

Related