Hunter Tried to Sell Louisiana Gas to Chinese Communist Firm

















In the July 2019 New Yorker profile of Hunter Biden, Hunter talked about his business dealings with CEFC China Energy, including an extremely valuable diamond gift from the company’s chief.

There is more about those ties that had not been revealed.

In a shocking Breitbart exposé, we are told that Hunter laptop documents show that Jim and Hunter Biden were set to make a deal in 2017 to transfer American natural gas to Chinese energy company CEFC. The deal didn’t materialize but Hunter did say “10 percent held by H for the big guy.”

Now we have Biden destroying our fossil fuel industry.

So, did the Chinese help Joe win the presidency? He certainly would be the candidate for them.

The report emanates from emails with a JiaQi Bao who worked with Hunter and his CCP business partners.

Bao sent an email on October 23, 2017, thanking Hunter, and Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, for setting up a meeting with the president of a natural gas liquefaction facility in Louisiana. Gongwen Dong, a Chinese investor involved in multiple deals linked to the Bidens, was copied on the email.

“We have a 10:30 meeting tomorrow @ 3CC with Greg Michaels, the president of Monkey Island LNG Terminal project in Louisiana. Thank you for Jim and Hunter for bringing the owner to talk to us directly,” Bao wrote.

In another email on October 29, 2017, Bao wrote:

“Through you and Uncle Jim’s connection, with Monkey Island/Magnolia/Project ABC as a starting point/talking point, we can check out a lot of all other interesting Louisana/Taxes/Gulf of Mexico U. S. projects [sic].”

“You are the best person to help your friend Ye to do that because you know a lot of folks in the area and you have the access to decision-makers / helpful local folks with insight about the region.”

The report explains that the deal eventually fell through in 2018.

However, Bao continued to correspond with Hunter Biden, and wrote in a March 14, 2019 email, “You should not be distracted by random media articles. You need to help Uncle Joe run for President. Your father really should run for 2020 for this country.”

Just over a month later, on April 25, Joe Biden announced he was running for president.

Hunter uses the excuse that his father was no longer in office, but we all knew he’d likely run. We knew about the deal to give the big guy 10% from a former business partner, Tony Bobulinski. We didn’t know about him selling out the gas company to the CCP firm.

Biden has repeatedly lied and said he knew nothing of Hunter’s dealings. That is beyond belief even for the most naive among us.

Related















