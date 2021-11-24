BLM Activist Thinks Waukesha Massacre Is the Start of a Revolution

















Black Lives Matter activist Vaun Mayes speculated that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was the “start of a revolution.”

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, drove a car into a crowd of parade-goers in Wisconsin on Sunday, killing six people, including an 8-year old child, and injuring 62 people, many of whom are children.

Speaking from the scene of the parade attack on Monday night, Mayes said in a Facebook Live: “I don’t know. Now we’ll have to wait and see because they do have somebody in custody.”

He claims to have a source.

What makes his conjecture interesting is first, the massacre is possibly connected to Kenosha. The killer, Darrell Brooks, who is charged with intentional murder, is a Black Nationalist and BLM supporter. Wausheka is only 23 miles from Kenosha.

Second, while Mayes doesn’t know anything and is a BSer, his source could be Gaige Grosskreutz, the People’s Revolution radical shot by Rittenhouse. They are members of the same group and have protested together.

Third, BLM does want a communist revolution, and with the help of the media, they could get their wish. That should concern the administration but it doesn’t and that should concern the rest of us. Our administration is out looking for invisible white supremacists while communists protest and riot while calling for revolution.

Watch the clips:

Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack:

“It sounds like the revolution has started,” mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/ayp3BjbfZ7 — Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 22, 2021

Coincidentally, Vaun L Mayes is associated with The People’s Revolution… the same org. that living meme & one armed man Gaige Grosskreutz is #waukeshaChristmasParade

1.https://t.co/xcKNIsiJsJ

2.https://t.co/LHLfU7cHhx pic.twitter.com/rfQcAUIjcG — Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 22, 2021

Related















