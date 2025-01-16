Hunter’s Burned Up Paintings Are Worth $30 Million

About two hundred of Hunter Biden’s childish paintings allegedly burned up in the Los Angeles wildfires. They were stored near the Pacific Palisades home of Hunter’s devoted benefactor, Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris.

Kevin Morris said they could be worth $30 million. Whoever, if anyone, who insured them made one stupid decision.

Even though many think Hunter’s paintings are bad art, New York gallerist Georges Berges said he is a great artist. He had to drop him only because his reputation hurt him and his works weren’t selling.

According to The New York Post, the artwork is valued at “millions of dollars,” a source close to the Biden family said. He sold them to Democrat donors and Biden allies for $75,000 to $500,000.

One of the most famous, Kevin Morris, bought 11 works for $875,000.

Morris also paid off $2 million in Hunter’s unpaid tax bills taxes. He was also a donor to Joe’s campaign in 2020.

In a January letter to the House oversight committee, Morris’ lawyer said Morris had loaned Biden more than $6.5 million.

Does Morris think he will ever see that money again? Since May, Morris said he’s tapped out.

What is the deal with Morris? Morris ran out of cash; the fire came just in time to fill Hunter’s coffers. What a boon for him and Hunter if they are insured.

