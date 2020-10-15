Hunter’s deals with Chinese communists tied to China intel

Hunter Biden pursued ‘lasting and lucrative’ deals involving China’s largest private energy company and a host of sketchy people, one tied to China’s military and intel and another imprisoned for corruption in Manhattan, NY Post emails show.

Hunter Biden, identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC (China Energy Co),” received an email on May 13, 2017, with the subject line, ‘Expectations.” It included details of “remuneration packages” for six people in some business venture.

His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.”

A “provisional agreement” allocated 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Biden.

The email’s author, James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR, said he’d raised the details with Zang.

“Zang” is an apparent reference to Zang Jian Jun, the former executive director of CEFC China.

There was another deal with CEFC Chair, Ye Jianming, now vanished, to give Biden more than $10 million a year.

Hunter KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT AND HAS NO BACKGROUND in energy.

Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018. CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports.

Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“INTRODUCTIONS”!

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote.

Since Biden knew nothing and had zero background, what was he trading for this LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT?

CHINA MONEY

The Post details millions of dollars exchanging hands between Hunter and his company and Chinese Communists.

At one point, Hunter’s company Hudson West paid for a luxurious trip for Hunter, his uncle James Biden and James’ wife Sara and purchases of luxury items worth more than $100,000.

The company has since been dissolved, and Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco PC, was one of two owners, according to the report.

The Post has an attorney engagement letter of September 2017 in which one of Ye’s top lieutenants, Hong Kong government official Chi Ping Patrick Ho agreed to pay Biden a $1 million retainer for “Counsel to matters related to US law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any US Law Firm or Lawyer.”

In December 2018, a Manhattan federal jury convicted Ho in two schemes to pay $3 million in bribes to high-ranking government officials in Africa for oil rights in Chad and lucrative business deals in Uganda.

Ho served a three-year prison sentence and was deported to Hong Kong in June.

