Twitter is real sorry about their ‘communication’ [censorship] error

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was “unacceptable” that the social media giant blocked users from sharing a Post exposé about Hunter Biden’s emails without providing a clear message as to why it was taking the action.

He’s not sorry about the banning, just the communication.

Dorsey put this out last night:

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” Dorsey wrote in the tweet.

Communication isn’t the issue, censorship is. You can read the rest of @Jack’s message below and he is not sorry at all.

Josh Hawley, in particular, was incensed as people lost the use of their Twitter feed for tweeting links to the NY Post article. He sent a letter to the FEC calling for immediate action against Twitter for financial election interference.

Brit Hume responds perfectly:

No amount of “great” communicating would make suppressing a newspaper article acceptable, especially since Twitter was for two years an open sewer of misinformation about Trump-Russia collusion. https://t.co/9EqRjCagfV — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 15, 2020

While Maddow and her conspiracies or her hacked Trump tax returns aren’t banned, a major newspaper’s articles are banned.

