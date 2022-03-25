Hunter’s Firm and DoD Funded Ukraine BioLabs

Okay, so Russia sees secrecy surrounding Ukrainian BioLlabs tied to the Defense Department and Biden’s and Kerry’s son and stepson respectively. The labs experiment on dangerous pathogens which could be used as bioweapons.

Now, I’m Vlad Putin and I’m a little paranoid since NATO is no longer a North Atlantic Treaty Organization as it extends its boundaries to my borders.

Ukraine signed a deal in 1991 to remain neutral but they have Soros NGOs, Biden, other powerful Americans, and the DoD operating in the country. The US President’s crackhead son and the climate csar’s stepson are funding BioLabs.

There are shooting wars in Donbas and there is a Nazi battalion. Minsk 2 was supposed to be implemented and it was not.

Does that make Putin a madman? Invading the country and doing what he is doing is evil. Nonetheless, we should know what preceded the invasion.

THE STORY

The National Pulse discovered that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is financially involved with Ukrainian biological laboratories experimenting with pathogens, animals, and anthrax. This follows The National Pulse unearthing Metabiota’s ties to EcoHealth Alliance, a key entity in the origins of COVID-19 and cover-up efforts.

Hunter and Christopher Heinz are/were managing directors of the investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP). Heinz is John Kerry’s stepson.

The investment firm was a leading financial backer of a pandemic tracking and response firm that collaborated on identifying and isolating deadly pathogens in Ukrainian laboratories.

It received funds from the Obama administration’s Department of Defense in the process.

In early March, The National Pulse revealed how these labs were handling “especially dangerous pathogens” through programs funded by the U.S. government. The potential for such entities to fall into the hands of invading Russian forces has come under hotly disputed scrutiny in recent weeks.

THEY STUDIED DANGEROUS PATHOGENS AND ANTHRAX

A number of unearthed meetings and articles by The National Pulse tie RSTP, the Department of Defense, and Ukrainian BioLabs to research of zoonotic diseases.

Researchers in Ukraine studied avian influenza, leptospirosis, Crimea Congo hemorrhagic fever, Swine fever, brucellosis, and others.

The researchers’ work is described as being “funded by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) through the Biological Threat Reduction Program in Ukraine.”

Anthrax was studied in the BioLabs. The work was funded by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Cooperative Biological Engagement program through the UP-1 Cooperative Biological Research Project in Ukraine.

They collected and tested samples from Ukraine hot spots with US government funding.

UKRAINIAN-BASED RESEARCHERS TIED TO METABIOTA (WHICH IS TIED TO FAUCI AND WUHAN)

RSTP also includes Metabiota in its portfolio. Hunter sits on the board and it’s tied to Anthony Fauci of NIAID and the notorious Wuhan laboratory.

Ukrainian researchers, Nataliya Mykhaylovska and Bradford Raymond Brooks are Ukraine-based Metabiota researchers.

Metabiota liaised with “Government of Ukraine officials” from agencies including the Ministry of Defense.

Another Metabiota employee – Dr. Petro Mutovkin – who served as a Human Biosurveillance Specialist and Project Manager from 2015 to 2016 reveals his role in “facilitating activities within US Department of Defence Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP) in Ukraine” on his LinkedIn profile.

Related