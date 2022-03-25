Joe Mumbles the Charlottesville Lie Before the World Today

Fubar Biden mumbled his favorite — fully-debunked — Charlottesville lie during his speech today after the worthless NATO meeting.

Biden claimed Donald Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people.” Even CNN debunked it a while back.

Trump actually said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally…”

The “very fine people” Trump was referring to are the innocent peaceful protesters who didn’t want to see the statue removed.

Biden launched his presidential campaign on the Charlottesville lie.

Today, Biden lied before the world and no one will say a word. He is a disgusting human being and no one will hold him accountable.

Watch him lie:

Biden is asked about “widespread concerns” that Trump might be elected again, and whether there is anything he and NATO are doing to prevent anything Biden is trying to do from becoming undone. pic.twitter.com/jGWfpLr6sV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 24, 2022

Related