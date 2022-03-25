Some Ukrainian Refugees Fear Going to Sweden

Some Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion are refusing to go to multicultural Sweden. They fear for their safety. Some rescuers are having trouble filling up the buses to Sweden, according to Nyheter Idag, as reported by Summit News.

Jimmy Hemmingsson, a Swedish refugee worker who is currently in Warsaw to help refugees gave on-the-ground testimony.

Ukrainians fear the shootings in Sweden and they fear social services will take their children away.

“He revealed that he was currently having a hard time filling the buses destined for Stockholm,” reports ReMix News.

FROM ONE OF THE SAFEST TO ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS

Sweden, once one of the safest countries in Europe 20 years ago is now the continent’s second most dangerous behind only Croatia. This is directly due to uncontrolled migration.

That is what we are allowing in the United States. But our regime doesn’t care if we become among the most dangerous countries.

Last year, Germany’s Bild newspaper ran the headline: ‘Sweden is the most dangerous country in Europe.’

Shootings in Sweden hit a record high last year. Authorities are increasingly unable to contain migrant gang crime. There were 46 homicides committed in 335 shootings across, with most of them occurring in the migrant hotspots of Malmö, Gothenburg, and Stockholm.

Female refugees who were housed in a hostel in Örebro revealed how they were stalked, sexually harassed, and intimidated by groups of Somali migrant men.

After the harrowing experience, some of those involved said they’d prefer to take their chances and return home to the war.

“When there are bombs, I know at least that I can go down to the basement and hide there,” one woman told Swedish news outlet Samnytt.

Diversity is grand, isn’t it?

