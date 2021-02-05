Hunter’s new book is #1 in Chinese biographies

OAN reporter Jack Posobiec made a good catch on Amazon. If you click the link, you will find that it’s true, Hunter Biden’s new book is #1 on the Chinese biographies on Amazon. The corrupt former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made number two.

I just want to throw this next possibility out for consideration. Penning books is a good way to launder money, unaccountable dollars when someone is in a position such as Hunter.

Additionally, The Daily Caller reported that Hunter will finally divest from the Chinese Communist Party — allegedly private — equity firm.

But he has said that before and hadn’t. He’s claiming he’s working on it.

And here’s his popular Chinese biography:

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Hunter Biden still having a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm formed with State-owned entities: “He has been working to unwind his investment.” pic.twitter.com/H9Zq6LT3wQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2021

Hunter Biden continues to own 10% of BHR through his company, Skaneateles LLC, as of Friday, according to Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that provide business records on Chinese corporations based on China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.

It’s unclear if Hunter Biden expects to receive a return on his approximately $420,000 investment in BHR.

Holy crap I just check this and it’s real Hunter Biden’s book is #1 in Chinese Biographies on Amazonhttps://t.co/kcRNEiUUVU pic.twitter.com/9qLI327L7N — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2021

Related