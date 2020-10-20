Hunter’s signature on the receipt for the laptop appears to match

Hunter Biden’s alleged signature on the receipt for the computer repair appears to match up to his signature on his paternity suit.

Biden impregnated a prostitute/stripper and she wants support for his child, which he has refused to do.

Fox News printed the receipt with the signature but hasn’t verified it.

This is what was printed by the Fox correspondent:

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

It does appear to match the paternity suit:

Rudy Giuliani, who obtained the laptop through his lawyer Robert Costello, said that the man who left it off, who might be Hunter, appeared drunk.

He also said he matched up signatures in the laptop documents to Hunter’s.

Mr. Giuliani says that the day before the story broke, Hunter’s lawyer desperately tried to get the laptop back from the Mac repair shop.