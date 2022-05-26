Husband of Slain Teacher in Uvalde Dies of “a Broken Heart”

The husband of the slain Uvalde teacher died of a heart attack two days after the school shooting. His family said Joe Garcia, Irma Garcia’s husband of 24 years “passed away due to grief”. They leave behind four children.

Joe Garcia died of a heart attack two days after the school shooting that killed one other teacher and 19 children.

In a tweet, a family member confirmed the news that Joe Garcia, Irma Garcia’s husband of 24 years, “passed away due to grief.” They were high school sweethearts, and leave behind four children.

“I truly am at a loss for words for how we are feeling,” tweeted John Martinez, Irma Garcia’s nephew. “PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY. God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher, was 49. She was in her 23rd year of teaching at Robb, according to her biography on the school’s website.

In 2019, Garcia was named a finalist for the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching, awarded to exceptional teachers in the San Antonio area by Trinity University.

She was a co-teacher with Eva Mireles, who was also murdered. Irma died trying to save her children.

She enjoyed barbecuing with her family, listening to music, and traveling to Concan, Texas. Her eldest son Cristian was completing Marine Corps boot camp. Her son Jose is a student at Texas State University. She also had two daughters, Lyliana, who is in high school, and Alysandra, who is in middle school.

Today was supposed to be the last day of school.

While we can’t judge other people, if God decides the killer should burn in Hell, we’re okay with that.

Related