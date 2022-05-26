Uvalde Killer Shot His Gun Outside the School for 12 Minutes

The Uvalde killer fired his gun outside the school for twelve minutes before entering the school where he killed two teachers and 19 children in a fourth-grade classroom.

Vic­tor Escalon, a re­gional di­rec­tor for the Texas De­partment of Pub­lic Safety, said he couldn’t say why no one stopped the now de­ceased gun­man, 18-year-old Sal­vador Ramos.

Most of the shots were fired in the first few minutes upon entering the school.

Ramos shot his grand­mother Tues­day morn­ing and then used her truck to drive to Robb Ele­men­tary School, crash­ing the truck into a nearby ditch at 11:28 a.m., ac­cord­ing to the time­line laid out by Mr. Escalon.

The gun­man then be­gan shoot­ing at peo­ple at a fu­neral home across the street, prompt­ing a 911 call re­port­ing a gun­man at the school at 11:30. Ramos then climbed a fence onto school grounds and be­gan fir­ing be­fore walk­ing in­side, unim­peded, at 11:40. The first po­lice ar­rived on the scene at 11:44 and ex­changed gun­fire with Ramos, who bar­ri­caded him­self in a fourth-grade class­room. There, he killed the stu­dents and teach­ers.

It took an hour for the tactical team to arrive at the school.

Escalon said the first officers on the scene entered the building, came under fire, and backed to a safe location where they requested backup and ushered staff and students into other rooms. The Border Patrol Tactical team that ultimately killed the shooter arrived an hour after this initial engagement, the director said.

“Officers were calling for additional resources. Tactical teams. We needed specialty equipment…body armor…sharpshooters…negotiators,” Escalon said. “It’s a complex situation.”

We reported earlier that an officer found out his daughter was dead from her friend. But it was not an officer, it was a medical aide. His name is Angel Garza and his daughter Amerie — his “baby” — was murdered.

Angel Garza, whose ten year old daughter Amerie was murdered, holding her photo to his heart: “How do you look at this girl and shoot her? Oh, my baby. How do you shoot my baby?” pic.twitter.com/TKGDp81Pze — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2022

Today’s Press Conference:

