Uvalde Killer Shot His Gun Outside the School for 12 Minutes

The Uvalde killer fired his gun outside the school for twelve minutes before entering the school where he killed two teachers and 19 children in a fourth-grade classroom.
Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he couldn’t say why no one stopped the now deceased gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.
Most of the shots were fired in the first few minutes upon entering the school.
THE STORY
Ramos shot his grandmother Tuesday morning and then used her truck to drive to Robb Elementary School, crashing the truck into a nearby ditch at 11:28 a.m., according to the timeline laid out by Mr. Escalon.
The gunman then began shooting at people at a funeral home across the street, prompting a 911 call reporting a gunman at the school at 11:30. Ramos then climbed a fence onto school grounds and began firing before walking inside, unimpeded, at 11:40. The first police arrived on the scene at 11:44 and exchanged gunfire with Ramos, who barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom. There, he killed the students and teachers.
It took an hour for the tactical team to arrive at the school.
Escalon said the first officers on the scene entered the building, came under fire, and backed to a safe location where they requested backup and ushered staff and students into other rooms. The Border Patrol Tactical team that ultimately killed the shooter arrived an hour after this initial engagement, the director said.
“Officers were calling for additional resources. Tactical teams. We needed specialty equipment…body armor…sharpshooters…negotiators,” Escalon said. “It’s a complex situation.”
We reported earlier that an officer found out his daughter was dead from her friend. But it was not an officer, it was a medical aide. His name is Angel Garza and his daughter Amerie — his “baby” — was murdered.
Angel Garza, whose ten year old daughter Amerie was murdered, holding her photo to his heart:
“How do you look at this girl and shoot her? Oh, my baby. How do you shoot my baby?” pic.twitter.com/TKGDp81Pze
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2022
Today’s Press Conference:
oday’s Press Conference: