Hush Money Case Delayed Indefinitely

Judge Merchan delayed the “hush money” lawfare case pending a motion to dismiss from Trump’s legal team. They have to file the motion by December 2nd. The prosecutors have until December 9.

Merchan would do well to cancel the case since he will be overturned for numerous errors that don’t make him look good.

The sentencing was set for next week.

Judge Juan Merchan also agreed to hold off on issuing his decision on presidential immunity until after he reviews the parties’ filings.

The judge did not set a new sentencing date or make any further statements about the delay. Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, called Mechan’s decision a “decisive win” for the president-elect.

