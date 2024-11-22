Megyn Kelly Explains Why Pete Hegseth Was Never Charged

Megyn Kelly just destroyed the claim of an alleged rape by Pete Hegseth. The woman was probably not raped, and she could be lying. There is no way the allegation should tank Pete Hegseth’s position. First, Kelly went over his infidelities. Those aren’t good, but this woman’s story is bizarre.

The woman said she believed she was drugged and didn’t come up with the story until 5 days later. However, every single person said she never looked drunk or drugged. In fact, she was seen smiling and locking arms with Pete. Pete was intoxicated.

They had a sexual encounter. She said it was non-consensual, and Pete said it was consensual.

She was on camera walking to Hegseth’s room and was fine. Before that, she was arguing with Hegseth at the pool and, according to staff who quieted them, she was fine.

The woman was gone from 2 am to 4 am. She was in Hegseth’s room.

She kept telling the police she remembered nothing, but no one thought she looked drugged.

Her husband told police she wasn’t walking erratically or slurring her words when she got in late that night.

After the encounter, she attended more events the next day and seemed fine. None of this supports her story. The husband’s story matches Hegseth’s.

Hegseth said she was the aggressor coming on to him.

According to the police report, the alleged victim told her husband, who was concerned that she had been out so late that she must have fallen asleep. That is the story she told Pete Hegseth she would tell her husband.

Hegseth said he saw signs of regret.

The police asked the so-called victim to call Pete Hegseth and get him on tape. She refused and started to cry.

There is more on the clip.

Watch:

