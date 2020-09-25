Hysterical senator claims Trump & GOP are flirting with treason

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a fake Native American, appeared on All In With Chris Hayes Thursday night, claiming President Trump is flirting with treason because he won’t say there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

That is really up to the Democrats and their rioting, looting minions.

Was there a peaceful transfer of power when Obama took over? Fake Russia-Trump collusion claims, false attacks on General Flynn, Ukraine hoax, unconstitutional impeachment, and on and on, marked their idea of a peaceful transfer of power.

Wasn’t it Hillary Clinton who told Joe Biden not to concede under ANY CIRCUMSTANCES?

The 1/1024 Native American woman of color also accused all Republicans of flirting with treason for supporting the President.

Yahoo absurdly claims the President and the GOP plan to “sidestep the election altogether.” They are the ones making the election day into election months with ‘universal’ ballots.

In a press conference on Wednesday, when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump answered, “Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster.” “I understand that, but people are rioting,” the reporter pushed. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power?” Trump replied, “We wanna have — get rid of the ballots and we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

“When Donald Trump says that he is not necessarily going to accept the will of the voters, he’s flirting with treason,” Warren said in response. “He’s saying, peaceful transition of power doesn’t matter to him. All that matters to him, once again, is Donald Trump and whatever Donald Trump wants.”<

No, he’s not saying that.

What he is talking about are actions taken by blue state officials. For example, in the case of Virginia, 1400 voters received multiple absentee ballots. In Michigan, 400 were uploaded with the wrong VPS listed. Democrats are playing games with ballots and turning this election into a chaotic third world style election.

Warren is also angry that the President will fulfill his constitutional duty and appoint a Supreme Court Justice. We now know it will be Amy Coney Barrett.

“These Republicans senators, to enable him in that, to support him in that, and to start to talk about the November 3rd election as if this isn’t about voters getting their choice, but it’s about Supreme Court justices getting their choice,” Warren said, “means that they are a party to it.”

Based on the last elections, the voters who won are getting their choice.

“Come November 3rd, we need to hold ‘em all accountable,” Warren said. “And when I say hold ‘em all accountable, I mean Donald Trump, I mean those Republican senators, I mean those Republicans up and down the ballot, and we need to not just beat ‘em by a little bit. The idea that they can go litigate when it’s close — I mean beat ‘em big.”

Elizabeth was blowing smoke out her teepee. She is ignoring rioters and doesn’t want the President to do as the Constitution dictates — appoint a Justice. Warren also ignored the unconstitutional attacks on the President.

The only ones flirting with treason are Democrats.

She bashed Lindsey Graham specifically:

I love when Elizabeth Warren does this. She just waxed her entire car with Lindsey Graham‘s forehead. pic.twitter.com/UWun2Y6NLL — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) September 25, 2020