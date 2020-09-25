It’s Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS, leftists begin their assault

It’s Amy Coney Barrett according to the media. Let the Democrat abuse begin.

President Trump will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the far left Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday, according to the media.

Two sources with knowledge of the process told The Hill that Barrett is the pick, barring any change of Trump’s mind before Saturday evening’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden.

A Republican official said Trump began informing allies on Capitol Hill of his intention to nominate Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“He’s made his decision and it’s Barrett,” said the official.

Trump was very pleased with Barrett’s performance during a meeting at the White House Monday, the president has told allies. It was his only known in-person meeting with judges he was considering for the vacancy.

Another person close to the White House said they would be “shocked” if Barrett was not the choice, saying Trump had appeared to settle on the 48-year-old judge as his pick in recent days.

Barrett is expected to start meeting with Republicans senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Barrett had the inside track all along.

One of the sources close to the process said that a confirmation hearing for Barrett is expected in the next two weeks, with a confirmation vote occurring sometime in late October, before the Nov. 3 election.

Barrett clerked with for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She was nominated by Trump and confirmed in a 55-43 vote by the Senate to serve on the U.s. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in 2017.

Senator Dianne Feinstein leveled a religious test when she grilled Judge Barrett, something blatantly unconstitutional.

The only other judge who appeared to be seriously considered for the opening on the high court was Barbara Lagoa, who Trump appointed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018.

The president’s allies in Florida lobbied for Lagoa as the pick, arguing her Cuban heritage and bipartisan confirmation to the appellate bench could win over moderate voters and swing the Sunshine State his way.

LEFTIST ATTACKS HAVE BEGUN

Amy Coney Barrett is Catholic, not an extremist, but the left will go after her on religious grounds just the same.

Latest piece by ⁦@ElieNYC⁩: Amy Coney Barrett Is an Extremist—Just Not the Kind You Think | The Nation https://t.co/SqXVPvxJaz — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 25, 2020

IT BEGINS: Lib questions Amy Coney Barrett’s adoption of two kids from Haiti https://t.co/yVg9pVPDE7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2020

This is a complete lie, already debunked:

Amy Coney Barrett is a member of People of Praise, a charismatic covenant community in South Bend, Indiana known for the submissive role played by women, some of whom were called “handmaids”—at least until the Handmaid’s Tale aired in 2017. https://t.co/Hy0rEapfHA — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 25, 2020