Louisville Maj calls the mob ‘punks,’ now forced to retire

Louisville police major Bridget Hallahan called the mob rioting [against racial injustice and police brutality] “punks” who will be washing cars, toiling at Walmart or living in their parents’ basements all their lives.

Since we are all supposed to pretend the rioters are mostly peaceful protesters, it didn’t go over well.

She wrote the letter in August and is now relieved of duty and will retire.

“I know it is hard to keep our thoughts and opinions to ourselves sometimes, especially when we, as a whole or as an individual, become the target of people in the public who criticize what we do without even knowing the facts,” the message reads.

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body,” the disparaging missive continues.

“Do not stop to their level. Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did. Don’t make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents’ basement playing COD for their entire life,” it adds.

The message also says that cops and their families are being “doxed merely because people just don’t like being told what to do or what not to do by police.”

“There is currently no recourse we have for incidents involving the doxing of officers or their families,” the writer says. “What we can do is speak up against them and put the truth out there.”

It must be very frustrating to see these nasty little rioters and looters get lauded in the fake press while the police risking their lives are demonized.