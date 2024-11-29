The Most Just of All Appointments: Dr. Jay Battacharya

Emails released in 2021 under a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that in 2020, the National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins instructed Dr. Anthony Fauci to carry out a “quick and devastating” takedown of The Great Barrington Declaration.

The Declaration is written by experts. It was written by Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, and, according to its website, more than 15,000 medical & public health scientists and over 45,000 medical practitioners had signed onto it. More have since.

They advocated for herd immunity to stop the pandemic. They also pushed for “focused protection” for the most vulnerable populations over universal lockdowns.

The declaration addressed lockdowns.

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection,” they wrote.

They write that the “current lockdown procedures are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

Suicides, child abuse, wife battering, bankruptcy, alcoholism, and drug addiction are going off the charts.

They also dealt with immunity, the effectiveness of which science has known for decades.

“As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls,” the declaration continues. “We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity … Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.”

Vicious Opposition

In an email to Fauci dated Oct. 8, 2020, Collins torched the Great Barrington Declaration as the work of “three fringe epidemiologists” that “seems to be getting a lot of attention.”

“There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises,” Collins told Fauci. “I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway?”

They exchanged several emails, echoing the same angry response.

“So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government,” Bhattacharya tweeted after the release of the emails. “Discussion and engagement would have been a better path.

Very fringe of you to side with all previous pandemic guidance, Jay — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) December 17, 2021

This is Dr. Jay Battacharya, Trump’s pick to lead the NIH. A massive upgrade. pic.twitter.com/mRHR6QNSJ2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2024

Now, in what is possibly the most just appointment, Dr. Jay Battacharya will lead the National Institute of Health. This type of revenge is sweet. The courageous man is now in charge.

@DrJBhattacharya didn’t just speak up about Faux Fauci and the humanists attempt at driving the world off a cliff. Jay inspired people in the tranches to keep fighting courts against lockdowns, mask mandates & never ending emergency proclamations that really hurt our work ethic. pic.twitter.com/gkeBaHrz0K — Justin Mahwikizi (@mahwikizi) November 27, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email