Triggered NBC blasts Gov DeSantis for vaccinating the elderly first – not satire









#RemoveRon is trending on Twitter, meaning Ron as in Ron DeSantis. It started trending on Friday and is continuing through Saturday. It’s in response to the Florida governor’s decision to fly flags at half-staff in honor of the legendary Rush Limbaugh.

The Left is furious over it.

NBC News is furious also, but for a different reason. They are triggered by Ron DeSantis prioritizing the elderly for COVID vaccines.

They wrote, “Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, ignored federal guidelines and prioritized getting senior citizens — one of Florida’s most potent voting blocs — vaccinated first.”

After falsely claiming Governor DeSantis started vaccinations slowly and in chaos, they also falsely stated that he went to a presser with Holocaust and Bay of Pigs survivors for publicity.

“And now the Governor stands accused of using the Covid-19 vaccine to reward powerful political supporters and developers by setting up pop-up vaccination sites in planned communities they developed and where GOP voters predominate,” they wrote.

This story is a complete mess. They are attacking the Governor for giving the vaccines first to the most vulnerable population.

NBC called them the ‘most potent’ voting blocs, but they’re actually the ‘most vulnerable.’

The Left is angry because the seniors are mostly Republicans.

Sure, what a shame, they didn’t vaccinate the communist teachers first.

What they really don’t like is he’s a formidable candidate for president in 2024 and they are doing what the Left always does — canceling him, or so they hope.

Related