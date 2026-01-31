ICE Is Moving to Ohio, ACLU and Haitians Prepare

ICE is moving to Ohio, especially Springfield, where Haitians have taken over after coming over in droves.

The Soviet-ish ACLU is already preparing to stir the pot. They are expressing “extreme caution” over the anticipated surge targeting Haitian residents since the Temporary Protected Status was removed last year.

Temporary was never temporary in the minds of the Left, who are bringing in future Democrat voters.

The community is describing the coming surge as a “siege.”

The Haitians are already talking about the separation of families, which has become an effective soundbite for people here illegally.

Faith-based coalitions are creating emergency hubs and training residents on how to respond if ICE agents breach their sanctuaries.

The Left never talks about all the criminals who poured into the country.

Did you know that we now have warlords and Haitian gangs?