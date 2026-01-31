Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home ICE Is Moving to Ohio, ACLU and Haitians Prepare

ICE Is Moving to Ohio, ACLU and Haitians Prepare

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

ICE is moving to Ohio, especially Springfield, where Haitians have taken over after coming over in droves.

The Soviet-ish ACLU is already preparing to stir the pot. They are expressing “extreme caution” over the anticipated surge targeting Haitian residents since the Temporary Protected Status was removed last year.

We decorated the ACLU building with a Soviet symbol using SuperGrok.

Temporary was never temporary in the minds of the Left, who are bringing in future Democrat voters.

The community is describing the coming surge as a “siege.”

The Haitians are already talking about the separation of families, which has become an effective soundbite for people here illegally.

Faith-based coalitions are creating emergency hubs and training residents on how to respond if ICE agents breach their sanctuaries.

The Left never talks about all the criminals who poured into the country.

Did you know that we now have warlords and Haitian gangs?

 

 

Previous articleJames Woods: “Don Lemon Is the Dingleberry Clinging to the Ass of American Journalism.”
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x