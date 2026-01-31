James Woods: “Don Lemon Is the Dingleberry Clinging to the Ass of American Journalism.”

The media and social media are praising failed newscaster Don Lemon as a “prominent journalist” for thirty years. In the real world, he has been a propagandist for decades, but who can forget his special moments, like the time he tried to convince Americans that a missing plane went into a black hole? In any case, it’s irrelevant. Lemon broke the law.

James Woods has his own way of addressing Don Lemon as a “prominent” journalist, who was indicted by a grand jury of his peers.

Indicted by a grand jury of his peers… pic.twitter.com/mpXaWgncoc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 31, 2026

The Dingleberry:

HYSTERICAL: James Woods Nails It: “Don Lemon Is the Dingleberry Clinging to the Ass of American Journalism.” “When CNN got rid of him, they didn’t wipe hard enough.” Absolutely EPIC! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2bvDwg19st — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) January 21, 2026

Don Lemon must be prosecuted under the same law that put a pastor and elderly ladies in prison for praying outside an abortion clinic office.

Lemon was very much a part of the pre-planning to invade the House of God. He invaded a sacred place, and it must be taken seriously. His comrades were screaming in children’s faces that their parents were going to Hell and were evil.

Keep in mind that Communists can’t allow religion to exist: it’s too much competition for their ideology. If this isn’t stopped immediately, the radicals will continue to suppress religion.

Don Lemon is typical of the corrupt journalists today.

As you all know, I started this whole thing when I called arrestee Don Lemon a “dingleberry on the ass of American journalism” on @MegynKellyShow. And now the great satirist, @drspago (PICKLES017), finishes the job with a cherry on top. Meme of the year! pic.twitter.com/wqr8TQ51oX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 30, 2026