James Woods: "Don Lemon Is the Dingleberry Clinging to the Ass of...

James Woods: “Don Lemon Is the Dingleberry Clinging to the Ass of American Journalism.”

M Dowling
The media and social media are praising failed newscaster Don Lemon as a “prominent journalist” for thirty years. In the real world, he has been a propagandist for decades, but who can forget his special moments, like the time he tried to convince Americans that a missing plane went into a black hole? In any case, it’s irrelevant. Lemon broke the law.

James Woods has his own way of addressing Don Lemon as a “prominent” journalist, who was indicted by a grand jury of his peers.

The Dingleberry:

Don Lemon must be prosecuted under the same law that put a pastor and elderly ladies in prison for praying outside an abortion clinic office.

Lemon was very much a part of the pre-planning to invade the House of God. He invaded a sacred place, and it must be taken seriously. His comrades were screaming in children’s faces that their parents were going to Hell and were evil.

Keep in mind that Communists can’t allow religion to exist: it’s too much competition for their ideology. If this isn’t stopped immediately, the radicals will continue to suppress religion.

Don Lemon is typical of the corrupt journalists today. 

