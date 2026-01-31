James Woods: If You Voted for This One Woman Circus Act, You Deserve Her

The new governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, an AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal), is rushing to destroy her state. She has unlimited power. The residents voted for full and sole Democrat power. Everyone needs to pay attention because this is what you are voting for when you vote for Democrats.

I should mention that if you use the term “AWFUL,” the media will call you far-right. They will also falsely claim that it’s meant to insult the late Renee Good, but she was just someone looking for a cause. However, that’s just their usual tactic to keep us from cleverly describing what we are dealing with. I don’t know who came up with it, but it works.

Keep in mind that Democrats ran on affordability.

If you voted for this one woman circus act, you just deserve everything you get. pic.twitter.com/BgnDcLZDSI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 31, 2026

We have already gone over the new Virginia laws, but we have a nice list from Wall Street Apes as a reminder.

They are going to add a Maduro-like wealth tax. They will tax property every year, even after the loans are paid.

Virginia Democrats are attempting to pass the following bills. This is what they do with power. They basically tax anything that moves or doesn’t move.

Loosening election integrity laws.

A bill that would prohibit requiring verification of nonprofits that receive federal dollars, “So it’s like an anti-anti-fraud measure.”

Allowing state contracts to be given out based on the race of the contractor.

Ending qualified immunity for police.

New taxes on Uber rides, Amazon orders, new higher tax brackets, new taxes on investments, raising the hotel tax, new taxes on home deliveries, gym memberships, streaming services, barbershops, dry cleaners, and more.

A slew of anti-second amendment bills.

Banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

Weakening penalties for even the worst crimes, such as murder, rape, robbery, and assaulting police officers.

Creating a process for letting convicts out early, with no limiting principles to the crime in question.

Breakdown of additional taxes meant to take your money and put you under their control:

Additional local sales tax in all Virginia counties and cities New personal property tax Gym membership tax Highway use fees Home repair tax Vehicle repair tax Electric leaf blowers and electric landscaping equipment tax Large employer tax Gun and ammunition tax New income tax brackets A delivery tax that will hit you if you order things on Amazon, Uber Eats, UPS, FedEx, etc. Investment income tax Event tax Concert tax Storage facility tax Dog walking tax Dog grooming tax Counseling tax Digital personal property tax New car taxes Increase in the hotel tax here in Arlington Statewide speed cameras. A drying cleaning tax Concert tax and much more

“I guess this is the affordability agenda we were promised?”