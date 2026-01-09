Jeapardy Host Will Vote for Whoever Prosecutes the Trump Administration

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings will vote for the 2028 candidate who will prosecute the Trump administration.

“The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028,” Jennings wrote Wednesday on Bluesky.

“It’s been a dark week, but I just saw someone reply to an ‘Abolish ICE’ post with a scoldy Bluesky ‘Uh, try abolish DHS,’ and that joy will sustain me for a little while,” Jennings wrote on Bluesky.

How dumb or deranged do you have to be to support communist radicals who oppose law enforcement deporting criminal illegal aliens?

Jennings has hosted Jeopardy! since 2020. At the time, Jennings had to apologize for posting “unartful and insensitive things” on the platform then known as Twitter.

While Jennings is still active on X, he often makes more political posts on BlueSky, which is a leftist grievance sewer.

We do need to worry about what radical Democrats will do once they are back in office. They operate like Stalinists.