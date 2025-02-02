ICE Rounds Up Gang Members, Criminals in the NYC Hellhole

ICE is in Manhattan, taking down gangsters from Venezuela and other criminals. New York attracts some of the worst criminals in the world because of its sanctuary status. The criminals also come for the lax judicial system that doesn’t see stealing as much of a crime. It’s the perfect place for criminals from around the world. They can commit crimes, they’re hidden and protected, and they get immediately released from prison if they do get arrested. They can even beat up the police.

However, the federal government, ICE, is now in Manhattan.

Until now, the illegal alien gangs were unstoppable. They are being rounded up. America’s Most Wanted was caught in a New York apartment.

They are finding gun smugglers, shoplifters destroying New York City businesses, and other criminals. Democrats think it’s compassion to put them on the streets when they belong in prison to protect the innocent citizens.

After two to three years, they are embedded in the city and they are only in New York to commit crimes without restrictions.

The city is home to massive illegal alien shelters filled with gang members who recruit immigrant children.

New York City residents still feel sorry for them and think they came for a better life.

The city has become a hellhole of crime and third world living.

How do we defeat these people without military?

It’s impossible to beat the cartel when they’re as heavily armed as the CJNG unless you deploy the full might of the US Military to take them out. These guys are all former Mexican special forces with training and equipment. pic.twitter.com/xzWZLpAGOq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 2, 2025

