President Trump Cut Off Catholic Charities Who Are Breaking the Law

The White House froze federal funds distributed to nongovernmental organizations, including Catholic Charities.

The Jesuits want him to reconsider as they spend all the money to betray the country and aid and abet illegal immigration.

It’s over. By the grace of God, the federal bankrolling of the U.S. Catholic bishops, via Catholic Charities, is finally over. The bishops will now have to answer to Faithful Catholics for their mismanagement of the Church and playing politics with church donations. pic.twitter.com/hzRSlN3k4g — Shane Schaetzel (@ShaneSchaetzel) January 29, 2025

Catholic Charities is not the Catholic Church and has little to do with its doctrine. They may believe in what they are doing, but what they are doing is evil.

The Truth About Catholic Charities

The clip with Anthony Stine of The Return to Tradition podcast below is very interesting. Catholics should listen to it. Here is some of what he says.

Catholic Charities is exploiting the neediest people on earth with the full-throated help of the US bishops and, of course, Uncle Sam. Catholic Charities has been taking the American people’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars and using them to enable and facilitate the invasion of America. They are undermining the common good.

Catholic doctrine supports all good things and helping people but will not allow their money to go toward those leftist causes.

Catholic Charities is one of the highest profile of these kinds of organizations in the country. They work for the US bishops. Catholics are the largest denomination in the country, and as a consequence of that, all of the charitable organizations tend to get some scrutiny, but it was only Catholic Charities that got funded via executive order. It was virtually all NGOs that had their funding pulled or at least frozen.

NGOs are the biggest offenders in using tax money to subvert the common good of the United States. By defunding the NGOs, he is crippling the entire system.

Catholic Charities get billions from the US government, and they get money from church collections and they get dark money. The dark money is from the people undermining the country. Catholic Charities might spend all the US government money but they end up making a profit on the other money they receive.

They are breaking the law and violating Catholic law. Europe is a big leader in this movement, and what they are doing is destroying Christianity.

